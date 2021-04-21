Church leaders: Boycott Home Depot for not opposing Georgia voting law

(REUTERS) -- NEW YORK – Black religious leaders in Georgia representing more than 1,000 churches called on Tuesday for a boycott of Home Depot Inc, accusing the home improvement giant of failing to take a stand against the state’s new Republican-backed curbs on voting.

In a statement, Bishop Reginald Jackson, who oversees Georgia’s African Methodist Episcopal churches, said Home Depot had rejected requests to discuss the new law.

Other Georgia-based corporations – including Delta Air Lines Inc and Coca-Cola Co – have sat down with activists and issued statements opposing the voting restrictions. Coca-Cola also hosted a meeting of several companies on April 13 with faith leaders.

Read the full story ›