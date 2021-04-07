Church official ordered to pay $1.4 million after stealing from congregation

(U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT) -- A former resident of Allegheny County, Pennsylvania, has been sentenced in federal court in Pittsburgh to 30 months in prison and ordered to pay restitution of $1,407,649 to the Internal Revenue Service on charges of tax fraud, Acting United States Attorney Stephen R. Kaufman announced today.

Senior United States District Judge Donetta W. Ambrose imposed the sentence on David Reiter, age 52, currently serving a state sentence of five to 10 years in prison. The federal sentence will be served concurrently with his state sentence.

According to the information provided to the court, beginning in and around 2011, until his termination from employment in 2018, Reiter as business administrator at Westminster Presbyterian Church located in Upper St. Clair, PA, engaged in a pattern of deception and fraud by regularly embezzling and converting to his personal use $1.2 million in funds belonging to church. The court was further informed that Reiter failed to pay over employment taxes and filed false personal income tax returns relating to the embezzlement, which materially underreported his personal income.

