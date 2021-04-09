Why do churchgoers have a hard time believing God?

Believing in God is not hard. He is a nebulous enough concept that He can be fashioned into pretty much whatever mental idol you are comfortable with. A God who is comfortable won't interfere much in our lives. Entire church dynasties have been formed on these beliefs.

Believing God is harder. In the Christian world this goes to salvation. Do we really believe that God forgives all our sins, or is it just the ones we told him about? Do we start a new list of "personal failings" after we are baptized? Or does God's forgiveness span past, present and future?

Believing God will act in a certain way is more difficult, isn't it? Maybe it becomes easier the further out into the future and the less defined the action we expect. That way, when nothing happens, we have wiggle room: Oh, I got the timing wrong, or I misunderstood what he was going to do. I'll "manage" my expectations better, next time.

Fail.

Believing God requires hearing God. Hearing God requires knowing Him. Knowing God requires regular and frequent conversations with Him. Sometimes we call that prayer.

But believing God will act in a specific manner and at a specific time is the most difficult, isn't it? It isn't that it's hard to believe, it's just that so much seems to be riding on the one single action, at one specific time.

Does it sometimes seem that different Christians live in different parts of the Bible? Are we living in the era of Old Testament? New Testament? No Testament? The Old Testament made it clear that God acted in the affairs of men and women. Creation. The Flood. Passover. David. Daniel and the lion's den, and so many others.

Passover is perhaps the best example for our time. The Egyptian pharaoh pitted his sorcerers against Moses, God's reluctant servant. Events escalated as the sorcerers were able to match Moses' miracles; until they weren't.

The key was Passover. The Death Angel passed over Egypt and killed the firstborn of everyone and everything, except the Jewish people who were kept as slaves and who had put the Blood of the Passover Lamb on their doorposts. A later prophecy embedded within one of God's immediate, earthly actions.

The Jews left with the wealth of the Egyptian nation; Pharaoh's army was drowned as the Red Sea closed over them. God's action was both specific and individual. Perhaps God was being merciful for a time, or perhaps He was simply toying with the Egyptian principality? We don't know. But what we do know is that God can and does bless and destroy on a specific, individual and personal level. God's spoken will in the spiritual world becomes our reality in the physical world. As God's children, does that apply to us as well (Job 22:28)?

That was the long way around to saying: It's the place where we are today. Specific and individual. Christians who have swept the Old Testament accounts of God's actions with men and women under the historical rug are going to be shocked! God's exposure of the evil in our age, up to and including blood covenants with dark deities, will shock us all.

When it happens, the people around us will be in dire need of comfort and explanation. The Mayflower Compact was a contract the first American settlers made with God. Perhaps some of us don't realize that God, being outside of time, may view such contracts for all time. America now, and its current generations, are the heirs and assigns of that contract. If God does his part, he is going to look to us to do our part. A world that lives through this event is no longer going to doubt the existence of God.

This is the part of Armageddon Story that you've never seen.

