Clergy vote 'no confidence' in election vendor Dominion

Members of the clergy in one Ohio county, representing Baptist, Pentecostal, Lutheran, Methodist and independent congregations, have written to county officials warning of their "no confidence" in elections vendor Dominion.

They say, in fact, the county is "playing with fire" by working with the company.

"An honest and secure election process is vital for civic participation," explains the letter signed by 72 members of the clergy in Richland County. "Proverbs 22:1 says, 'A good name is rather to be chosen than great riches.' As local clergy, we believe the following claims by the election machine vendor and its recent conduct raise serious red flags. This tarnished reputation casts doubt over whether this vendor can be a good-faith partner for future elections."

The letter notes that Dominion Voter Systems claims its systems do not rely on internet connectivity, but "this statement appears to be false."

"Ten independent cybersecurity experts specializing in voting systems found larger voting systems in many states connected online, leaving the voting system at risk," they explained. "In fact, the vendor in question even admitted they put modems in some of their tabulators and scanners. Those modems connect to cell phone networks, which in turn, connect to the internet."

Second, the company admitted it "does not recertify its software when threats to its code are discovered."

"Of specific interest to Richland County, the state of Texas denied certification of the vendor in question's Image Cast X 5.5 ballot marking device due to concerns over its vulnerability to fraudulent and unauthorized manipulation."

The letter also suggests Dominions statements about the lack of remote access to voting machines is not supported, and it openly "demonstrated animus toward one presidential candidate during his election campaign."

"The vendor in question's own Voting Systems Officer of Strategy and Security made multiple social posts prior to the 2020 presidential election assuring that this specific candidate would not win," they wrote.

"Unfortunately, sincere questions about the voting system administrated by the election machine vendor have led to intimidation of eyewitnesses who provided sworn affidavits. Requests to have these voting machines forensically audited has also led to unmerciful litigation of individuals totaling billions of dollars; an action which the vendor in question boasts about on its own website," they warned.

Those actions "will ultimately lead to voter suppression."

They ask if citizens, if they question future results, "also be subject to these same bullying tactics by the election machine vendor?"

They charge that the "seeds of distrust" already have been sown by the vendor, and a nearby county as well as the state of Louisiana have ended their deals.

"Due to the recent revelations on its reputation of non-transparency and dishonesty as an election system administrator, we give Dominion Voting Systems 'a vote of no confidence,'" the pastors wrote.

Front Lines Ohio reported the ministers suggested "that under the recommendation of the Richland County Board of Commissioners, the Board of Election replace the election machine vendor to reassure the public local elections are as secure as can be."

"A false balance is an abomination to the LORD, but a just weight is His delight," quoted Pastor Chad Hayes.

The report explained, "The Ohio clergy say the Republic's days are numbered if citizens are not actively participating in the election process. According to Pastor Les Farley, 'The Bible says the heart is deceitful above all things. If there is no accountability in the election process, a candidate or a political party unchecked will try to win by any means possible, by hook or by crook. We need to get involved.'"

