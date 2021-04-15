CNN 'fesses up: Reporting promotes Black Lives Matter movement

CNN, through an executive caught on a hidden camera, is confessing that the network will ignore stories and evidence that don't promote the Black Lives Matter movement and its narrative.

It is in the third video released by Project Veritas of CNN's technical director, Charlie Chester, that the confession was made.

Chester explained he was researching anti-Asian hate crimes and "found that black-on-Asian crime was high," Project Veritas explained.

But he refrained from digging into the topic because it would not help Black Lives Matter.

TRENDING: Voters blame Biden for border crisis, ready to punish Democrats, poll says

"I was trying to do some research on the Asian hate, like the people [who] are getting attacked and whatnot. A bunch of black men have been attacking Asians. I’m like ‘What are you doing? Like, we [CNN] are trying to help BLM,’” he said.

"The optics of that are not good. These [are] little things that are enough to set back movements, because the far left will start to latch on and create stories like ‘criminalizing an entire people,’ you know, just easier headlines that way, I guess," he explained.

Chester told an undercover Project Veritas journalist that CNN declines to report on racial issues unless it directly implicates white people.

“I haven't seen anything about focusing on the color of people's skin that aren't white. They [CNN] just aren't saying anything. You know what I mean?" he said.

Is CNN curating the news to help Black Lives Matter? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (3 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

He also suggested the intent of the editorializing in the network's reporting: "You can shape an entire people's perception about anything [depending] on how you do it."

In the second video released by Project Veritas, Chester explained how CNN reporters coach interview subjects so their comments align with the network's political agenda.

"Any reporter on CNN – what they're actually doing is they're telling the person what to say," he said. "… It's always like leading them in a direction before they even open their mouths. The only people that we [CNN] will let on the air, for the most part, are people that have a proven track record of taking the bait.

"I think there’s an art to manipulation. … Inflection, saying things twice -- there's little subtleties to how to manipulate people. ...I mean, it's enough to change the world, you know?”

See the second Project Veritas video:

Chester also boasted the network used "propaganda" to get President Trump voted out of office.

"Look what we did, [CNN] got Trump out," Chester said. "I am 100% going to say it, and I 100% believe that if it wasn't for CNN, I don't know that Trump would have got voted out … I came to CNN because I wanted to be a part of that."

Chester said CNN brought in "medical people to tell a story that was all speculation" about Trump's health, "that he was neurologically damaged, and he was losing it."

Chester said: "Wewere creating a story there that we didn't know anything about. That's what – I think that’s propaganda."

CNN's coverage was entirely the opposite for the noticeably aging Democratic candidate Joe Biden, who repeatedly has flubbed speech lines, forgot names, forgot institutions such as the Defense Department and mixed up the names of his grandchildren.

For him, Chester said, "We would always show shots of him jogging and that [he’s] healthy, you know, and him in aviator shades. Like you paint him as a young geriatric."

See the first Project Veritas video:

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!