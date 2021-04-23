CNN hosts climate-change event after leak of plan to sell 'climate fear'

CNN is hosting a live climate-change townhall in the wake of a staffer disclosing in a hidden-camera exchange with Project Veritas that the network plans to pivot its focus from COVID-19 to climate change, noting "fear sells."

Moderated by CNN anchor Dana Bash, "The Climate Crisis" will air Friday night, featuring Biden climate envoy John Kerry, White House National Climate Advisor Gina McCarthy, Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan and Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm.

Project Veritas published conversations with CNN technical director Charles Chester, who said the network will "start focusing mainly on climate."

The focus over the past four years, he acknowledged, was "to get Trump out of office."

Chester, explaining that "fear sells," said it's CNN CEO Jeff Zucker who decides what the network's focus will be.

He said in another exchange with Project Veritas that climate is "going to be the next COVID thing for CNN."

In a virtual meeting Friday on climate change, Biden told world leaders, "We're really beginning to make some real progress."

Biden recently vowed to reduce U.S. emissions by at least 50% by 2030, which is more than double the commitment of the Obama administration under the 2015 Paris climate agreement.

CNN.com published an op-ed Friday by Columbia University Professor Jeffrey Sachs with gushing praise for Biden's virtual summit Friday.

"By every standard, President Joe Biden's climate change summit was a remarkable success," wrote Sachs, the director of Columbia's Center for Sustainable Development and president of the United Nations Sustainable Development Solutions Network.

"With great diplomatic dexterity, Biden and climate envoy John Kerry assembled world leaders representing 82% of world carbon emissions, 73% of the world population and 86% of world economic output to commit to bold climate action," he said.

Sachs said Biden "deftly used the occasion to set the US economy on the path of bold decarbonization by 2030."

"And all of this was accomplished by videoconference, a daily act for schoolchildren and office workers, yet and much-needed breakthrough for a gathering of world leaders."

