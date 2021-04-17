CNN viewers have bled off by half since Biden took office, and it gets worse

(RED STATE) – CNN, the network that was already bringing up the rear, just continues to bleed viewers since Biden took office, and it’s gotten so bad that we can now say it no longer has the majority of its previous viewer count in certain demographics.

The network that made President Donald Trump’s failure its primary concern had very little to offer once Joe Biden took control of the White House, making it a one-trick pony that lost its luster after the trick was pulled off. Now, according to Fox News, it’s come down in multiple categories so fast that it’s left a crater in the Earth: "The liberal network spent years attacking former President Donald Trump and the network thrived during his final days in office amid a brief post-election spike. CNN averaged 2.2 million viewers during the first three weeks of 2021, but it has averaged just one million viewers since Biden took office, a staggering decline of 54 percent."

