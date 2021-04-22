A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Coca Cola's general counsel leaves job

Had demanded its law firms have at least 30% of billable hours performed by 'diverse' lawyers

Published April 22, 2021
(AMERICAN THINKER) – The Coca-Cola Company seems to be learning the hard way that signing up for the racialist agenda of the left has a downside. Bradley Gayton, senior vice president and general counsel of the Coca-Cola Company until yesterday, generated a firestorm with the release of this January 28, 2021 letter instructing the law firms that perform legal services for it to commit that at least 30% of each of billed associate and partner time will be from diverse attorneys, and of such amounts at least half will be from Black attorneys.

Many questioned the legality of such an order, given that anti-discrimination law forbids eliminating people from work based solely on race.

That was followed by another P.R. disaster in February, when it was revealed that mandatory diversity training at Coke instructed employees to "try to be less white."

