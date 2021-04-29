Cold case playing cards distributed in Ohio jails, prisons to help with unsolved murders

(FOX 19) – Inmates in numerous jails and prisons across Ohio now have access to playing cards that feature cold cases.

Hope Dudley is behind the project. She started the non-profit “U Can Speak For Me” after her son was murdered in what is now considered an unsolved crime. Dudley’s goal is to help the families of the missing and murdered get answers.

“It’s been a community effort to put out information on unsolved homicides,” Dudley said. “Everyone wants to see these cases solved.”

