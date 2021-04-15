College that censored Islamic terrorism quiz pays professor $155,000 to not sue

(JUST THE NEWS) – Nicholas Damask teaches a world politics course that includes a module on "Islamic Terrorism." A Muslim student in his class was so offended by the purportedly correct answers to quiz questions that he sued the professor and Maricopa County Community College District.

Seven months after a federal judge tossed that lawsuit, the college district has paid off the professor to keep him from filing his own suit for censoring his course and pressuring him to release a public relations-written apology.

Phoenix New Times obtained the settlement terms through an Arizona open records request following a vague statement from the district that the matter had been settled.

Read the full story ›