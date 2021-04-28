A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Education Politics U.S.BRAVE NEW SCHOOLS
College instructor discusses blowing up and gassing whites in coming race war

'The detonator blinks under the table, knowing the exits are locked'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 27, 2021 at 9:54pm
(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- A Barnard College English instructor was featured on a Canadian radio show earlier Monday in which he discussed blowing up and gassing white people in an imagined race war.

According to The Post Millennial, on the CBC show “q,” Ben Philippe was asked about a segment in his book “Sure, I’ll be your Black Friend” which describes “detonating” white people while nearby air vents spew out noxious gas.

“When this race war hits its crescendo, I’ll gather you all into a beautifully decorated room under the pretense of unity,” Philippe said. “I’ll give a speech to civility and all the good times we share; I’ll smile as we raise glasses to your good, white health, while the detonator blinks under the table, knowing the exits are locked and the air vents filled with gas.”

