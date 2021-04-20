A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
College president gets $600,000 severance package for a job he held for 9 months

'In the hope of avoiding extended litigation or bad PR'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 19, 2021 at 9:52pm
(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- Embattled Oregon State University accepted the resignation of President F. King Alexander after less than a year on the job. His tenure ended late last month after public scrutiny over his involvement in sexual misconduct proceedings while president of Louisiana State University.

As a part of his severance package, Alexander will receive a year’s salary from OSU totaling approximately, $600,000 as recompense for his nine-month stint with the university.

“Alexander’s resignation is effective April 1, but he will be on administrative leave until then. His resignation comes with a settlement agreement that will pay him an additional year’s salary, around $600,000,” USA Today reports.

Read the full story ›

