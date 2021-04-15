A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
HealthGREEN IDEA
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Colorado bill would allow human remains to be composted

No, this is not satire

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 15, 2021 at 2:52pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(CLASH DAILY) – Cultures all over the world have treated a deceased human body with care because it was always understood that there was something different about a human being that differentiates it from the rest of nature. In Christianity, that’s that man is the imago Dei — made in God’s image.

But to leftists in Colorado, we’re nothing better than fertilizer. It’s dehumanizing.

A bill to allow for “human composting” has been proposed in Colorado by State Rep. Brianna Titone. Titone is, of course, a Democrat. The bill would allow, “human remains to be converted to soil using a container that accelerates the process of biological decomposition, also known as ‘natural reduction.’” It would allow the soil to be used to grow plants, but forbid it from being used to grow food for humans or animals. The bill also bars anyone from selling or offering to sell the soil, mixing the soil of one person with another (for example in a single container) without the consent of the person who has final disposition — unless the soil has been abandoned.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Abortion pill kills 23-year-old woman after Biden scraps laws protecting women
Meet media's new boogeyman – 'vaccine hesitancy'
Colorado bill would allow human remains to be composted
'Church' with gay unicorn logo issues press release against GraceLife Church
African cardinal: We must rebel against same-sex 'marriage,' LGBT imperialism
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×