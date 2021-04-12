'Come at me!' Teacher DARES parents to complain about her remote teaching

(DAILY MAIL) -- A California teacher has been recorded on a Zoom call daring parents to 'come at me' if they have a problem with the way she's running her virtual lessons.

Alissa Piro, a 39-year-old teacher at San Marcos High School, was captured ranting at students in a video that was later posted to a private Facebook group, and shared on Twitter by an activist group calling for the full reopening of California schools.

She was complaining about a plan to go back to in-person learning that has been driven by parents' suing school boards across the state.

