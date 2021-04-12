A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
'Come at me!' Teacher DARES parents to complain about her remote teaching

'I am so sick to my stomach of parents trying to tell educators how to do their job'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 12, 2021 at 7:13pm
(DAILY MAIL) -- A California teacher has been recorded on a Zoom call daring parents to 'come at me' if they have a problem with the way she's running her virtual lessons.

Alissa Piro, a 39-year-old teacher at San Marcos High School, was captured ranting at students in a video that was later posted to a private Facebook group, and shared on Twitter by an activist group calling for the full reopening of California schools.

She was complaining about a plan to go back to in-person learning that has been driven by parents' suing school boards across the state.

