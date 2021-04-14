A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Congregations splinter from major Christian denomination over LGBTQ inclusion

'Years of pushback from parishioners to become more inclusive'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 13, 2021 at 10:37pm
(WGME) -- A Portland faith group is joining three other congregations that have ended their affiliation with the United Methodist Church.

That comes as the United Methodist Church maintains policies prohibiting pastors from officiating same-sex weddings and LGBTQ people from ordaining within the faith despite years of pushback from parishioners to become more inclusive.

Members of HopeGateWay, a community of faith based in Portland, voted on March 28 to cease affiliation with the United Methodist Church. It joins three other congregations who have left the church in the past year due to what they felt were discriminatory church policies, according to the Portland Press Herald.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
