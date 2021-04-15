A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Congress spars over masks and distancing, derailing meeting on immigration

Meeting meant to deal with bills on Trump travel ban, reparations

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 14, 2021 at 9:59pm
(FOX NEWS) -- A House Judiciary Committee meeting Wednesday was derailed as members sparred over masks, vaccines and social distancing in the later stages of the coronavirus pandemic.

Republicans, including Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., said that wearing masks even as most members of Congress have had the opportunity to get vaccinated sends the wrong message to Americans.

Democrats, meanwhile, said that members still need to observe health protocols in accordance with the recommendations of the attending physician and because not all members have been vaccinated.

Read the full story ›

