Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib calls for 'no more policing'

U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., has been a strong proponent of the defund-police movement in the wake of the death of George Floyd, but now she is calling for "no more policing."

The member of the far-left "Squad" in Congress charged that the shooting death by a white, female police officer of Daunte Walker in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, on Sunday was not an accident.

"Policing in our country is inherently & intentionally racist," she wrote on Twitter.

"Daunte Wright was met with aggression & violence. I am done with those who condone government funded murder," the congresswoman said.

"No more policing, incarceration, and militarization. It can't be reformed."

Bob Woodson, an activist during the civil-rights era, reacted to Tlaib's tweet.

"No more policing"? he asked. "Ok. All politicians who want to defund & eliminate the police should lead by example & start with their own security detail, personal neighborhoods, & gov't offices."

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, was among many others who weighed in, writing on Twitter: "Insane. 'No more policing.' It doesn't get more explicit than this that Democrats want to abolish the police."

Woodson is among black leaders and scholars, such as Thomas Sowell and Shelby Steele, who reject the claim that America is "systemically racist," pointing instead to the breakdown of families that has accompanied the rise in dependence on welfare since the 1960s. Boys are growing up fatherless, a major indicator of crime and poverty, with more than 70% of blacks now born out of wedlock.

Woodson offers a forum for voices such as Steele's to counter the narrative of the New York Times "1619 Project" called the "1776 Unites Campaign." And his Washington, D.C.-based Woodson Center helps support "more than 2,881 neighborhood leaders in 40 states who are tackling issues ranging from homelessness, addiction, to joblessness, youth violence and the need for education and training."

'Dismantling the current racist system'

Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, officials have released body cam video that shows Walker, who had a warrant out for his arrest, resisted officers at a vehicle stop shortly before 2 p.m. Sunday. After determining Walker had an outstanding warrant, police tried to arrest him. But the Walker reentered the vehicle and started driving away. An officer fired at the vehicle, striking Wright.

On Monday, city officials took the extraordinary step of releasing body cam footage from the officer who shot Walker, who was identified Tuesday as Kim Potter. The indication from the video is that Potter accidentally shot Walker with her firearm, thinking she was using her Taser. Potter shot Walker while yelling "Taser, Taser." When she realized she had used her firearm instead, she uttered an expletive.

At a news conference Tuesday, Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott, who is black, announced Potter has resigned. Police Chief Tim Gannon also has resigned.

See the Brooklyn Center news conference Tuesday:

Last May, after the death of Floyd in police custody, Tlaib commented on the defund-police movement promoted by Black Lives Matter.

"Too many folks are confused when they hear we need to #DefundPolice," she wrote on Twitter. "I ask you to engage in this debate with an openness. There is real validity in dismantling the current racist system that has led to this pain."

