Cop fired for $25 donation to Kyle Rittenhouse – jaw-dropping

Norfolk, Virginia, Police Lt. William K. Kelly lost his job after a 19-year career for which of the following:

A. Misconduct in the professional ranks in Virginia

B. Officer-involved shooting in Norfolk

C. Racially insensitive comments on the job

The answer: None of the above.

But it's true that Lt. Kelly really did lose his job.

The officer was fired for giving $25 to Illinois 18-year-old shooter Kyle Rittenhouse's legal defense fund with the message, "you've done nothing wrong."

Kelly made an anonymous donation. So how did anyone find about it?

A hack attack on the donation list.

Kyle Rittenhouse is accused of killing two men and wounding another in a nightmarish evening last Aug. 25 in Kenosha, Wisconsin. The kid was alone amid left-wing rioters who virtually took control of the streets. Rittenhouse was 17 years old at the time – alone, scared, running for his life.

Rittenhouse has pleaded not guilty and argues he fired in self-defense. His legal defense fund has so far raised over $2 million.

Here's what Norfolk city manager Chip Filer said about Kelly's support of Rittenhouse: "I have reviewed the results of the internal investigation involving Lt. William Kelly. Chief Larry Boone and I have concluded Lt. Kelly's actions are in violation of City and departmental policies. His egregious comments erode the trust between the Norfolk Police Department and those they are sworn to serve."

Here's what Norfolk Mayor Kenneth Cooper Alexander added: "The alleged statement and action by a member of Norfolk's Police Department is alarming and by all means not consistent with the values of our city or the standards set for our employees."

Excuse me? Isn't this not solely within William Kelly's God-given rights to make any statement, any action, to support any political cause his heart desires? What country it this? Is it only legal to support Black Lives Matter today – a band of Marxist radicals?

Kelly, who was second in command in the Norfolk Police Department's internal affairs division, is said to have written: "God bless," to Rittenhouse. "Thank you for your courage. … Every rank and file police officer supports you. Don't be discouraged by actions of the political class of law enforcement leadership."

Kelly has wisely not commented on his controversial firing. He is expected to appeal the decision.

Norfolk Police Chief Larry D. Boone also pulled the rug out from under Kelly. He said, "I want the residents of Norfolk to know that their police department will represent and uphold our organizational values of Service, Honor, Integrity, Equality, Leadership, and Diversity. A police department cannot do its job when the public loses trust with those whose duty is to serve and protect them."

Kenosha was in the throes of several nights of chaotic protests after a white police officer shot Jacob Blake, who is black, in the back during a domestic disturbance. The shooting left Blake paralyzed from the waist down.

Rittenhouse opened fire on protesters Joseph Rosenbaum, Anthony Huber and Gaige Grosskreutz with a rifle. Rosenbaum and Huber were killed while Grosskreutz was wounded and survived. Rittenhouse has argued that he fired in self-defense after the three protesters attacked him. Video seems to support his contention.

Kenosha County Circuit Judge Bruce Schroeder set a Nov. 1 trial start date, with a May 17 status hearing. Rittenhouse faces multiple felony counts, including reckless homicide and reckless endangerment. He also faces a misdemeanor count of being a minor in possession of a firearm.

The judge cautioned that the trial could be pushed back even further, saying the November date was "not written in stone."

Meanwhile, Kelly has been investigated, tried and convicted, so it would seem, after 19 years of service to the Norfolk Police Department.

Is everyone losing their minds in America today? Has everyone given up on standing up for truth?

Did it ever occur to Norfolk officials Kelly had a right to defend himself – that he had every right to support Rittenhouse?

No one's guilty yet – either in Kenosha or in Norfolk.

In America, we're all presumed innocent. Or is that just a formality these days?

