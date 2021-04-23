A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
FaithFAITH UNDER FIRE
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Counter-Vatican conference will expose Marxist Great Reset agenda

Goal is to reveal 'tyranny in plain sight'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 23, 2021 at 1:16pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(PANDEMIC WARROOM) – A counter-Vatican conference "Truth Over Fear" will air live to combat the globalist "Great Reset" agenda being promoted by Pope Francis. Patrick Coffin told War Room his online summit will expose the "tyranny in plain sight" surrounding the covid-19 pandemic. "Our Conference Truth Over Fear is going to give you natural and supernatural immunity to the real virus summit, which is the one put on the Vatican."

"It's not just a garbage event they're holding, ... Chelsea Clinton, Tony Fauci, the CEOs of Moderna and Pfizer, the noted virologist Joe Perry from the Aerosmith medical group. This is a rogues gallery of people on the wrong side of history."

The conference will feature a Holocaust survivor, Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò, and others on the left, right, and center who will expose the tyranny the world faces.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Sweet tooth could lead to heart disease, death in middle age
1,500 Orthodox Jewish rabbis condemn J-Street for 'anti-Semitic double standard'
Christian university faculty revolt after board votes to affirm biblical view of sexuality
Counter-Vatican conference will expose Marxist Great Reset agenda
12 universities in Maryland mandate vaccines for ALL students, faculty
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×