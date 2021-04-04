A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Court case hits Jerusalem for hiding Vatican's illegal 'Messiah Tunnel'

For years, existence of the passageway was nothing more than a rumor

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 4, 2021 at 7:14pm
(ISRAEL365NEWS) -- The Regavim Movement filed a petition against the Jerusalem Municipality on Tuesday, demanding law enforcement against an illegal subterranean tunnel dug by the Church of the Dormition on Mount Zion, in the heart of Jerusalem’s Old City. The area is dense with historical and archaeological artifacts which may be endangered by unsupervised digging.

According to the case brought by Regavim, the Jerusalem Municipality has been concealing the existence of an underground tunnel dug by the Church of the Dormition, one of the largest and most recognizable Catholic churches in Jerusalem. It is believed the construction of the tunnel, approximately 1,970 feet long and 5 feet wide, was completed 12 years ago. It was allegedly built by the Catholic authorities in Jerusalem as an underground passage from the main building of the Dormition Abbey to the residences of the clergy in the Beit Yosef building, a dormitory/guest house it built nearby decades ago.

