Crewmembers likely doomed as missing Indonesian submarine feared too deep to retrieve

It looks like the Indonesian Navy submarine that disappeared yesterday during routine naval exercises has fallen too deep to retrieve, meaning the 53 crewmembers onboard are likely doomed – if they're not dead already.

Authorities said oxygen in the submarine would run out by early Saturday. "Hopefully we can rescue them before the oxygen has run out" at 3 a.m. on Saturday, Indonesia’s navy chief of staff, Adm. Yudo Margono, told reporters. He said rescuers found an unidentified object with high magnetism in the area and that officials hope it’s the submarine.

The diesel-powered KRI Nanggala 402 was participating in a training exercise Wednesday when it missed a scheduled reporting call. Officials reported an oil slick and the smell of diesel fuel near the starting position of its last dive, about 96 kilometers (60 miles) north of the resort island of Bali, though there's no evidence conclusively linking this to the sub, many took it as a disturbing sign that something went wrong.

