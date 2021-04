(JUST THE NEWS) – Cuba's Raul Castro is stepping down Friday as leader of the Communist Party of Cuba.

Castro, 89, announced three years ago that he planned to step down in 2021, and is expected to keep his word.

Castro and his brother, the late Fidel Castro, have been in power on the island nations since they won their revolution in 1959. Raul was made president in 2008 as his brother's health was failing.

