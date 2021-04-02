Cuomo, Biden in a race for most women accusers

We all know about Tara Reade, the woman who accused Joe Biden while working for him in 1993.

What did she say?

That Biden pinned her against a wall in the Capitol, shoved his hands up her skirt and his fingers into her vagina. Reade told at least five witnesses at the time about the attack. In addition, there is a video of Reade's mother calling into a 1993 edition of CNN's "Larry King Live" asking for help for her daughter's problem with a "prominent senator."

Tara Reade has been a life-long Democrat.

Throughout Biden's career, first as a senator from 1973 through 2009, then as Barack Obama's vice president through 2017, he kept it quiet about Reade – despite her repeated attempts to tell her story. Even when Biden ran for president in in 2020, she never got much satisfaction about this heinous charge.

Joe Biden was considered by the media a man who was often confused, but otherwise a "good man" – frequently "borrowing" stories from other famous people, telling whoppers, befriending "racists" and getting rich in office.

Biden denies the Reade allegation but is refusing to open his archives at the University of Delaware where a copy of her sexual harassment complaint is supposedly filed – safely secure from the peering eyes of the curious.

That he had this experience with one woman could possibly be overlooked, misunderstood amid inspection and adjudication. But there were other women – at least SEVEN in all, according to journalist John Nolte of Breitbart.com.

Consider all you've heard about a similar matter recently concerning Gov. Andrew Cuomo. Most people think that when there's smoke there is fire. Another president comes to mind. Does the name Bill Clinton ring a bell? It's enough to make one think that the "MeToo" movement was a sham to go after Republicans, not Democrats.

Again, Biden has been credibly accused by at least eight women. The man is truly creepy. Here's the record.

Lucy Flores, a former Nevada assemblywoman, accused Biden of unwanted touching and kissing. She recalls, "I felt two hands on my shoulders. I froze. 'Why is the vice president of the United States touching me?' I felt him get closer to me from behind. He leaned further in and inhaled my hair. I was mortified. I thought to myself, 'I didn't wash my hair today and the vice president of the United States is smelling it. And also, what in the actual f--k? Why is the vice president of the United States smelling my hair?' He proceeded to plant a big slow kiss on the back of my head." Like Reade, Flores is a Democrat.

Amy Lappos claims Biden pawed her at a 2009 fundraiser. "It wasn't sexual, but he did grab me by the head. He put his hand around my neck and pulled me in to rub noses with me. When he was pulling me in, I thought he was going to kiss me on the mouth." Needless to say, Lappos is a Democrat.

Vail Kohnert-Yount said she was a White House intern in the spring of 2013. She alleges that Biden "put his hand on the back of [her] head and pressed his forehead to [her] forehead" when he introduced himself, and that he called her a "pretty girl."

Caitlyn Caruso was a former college student when Biden placed his hand on her thigh for what seemed like an uncomfortable length of time. Ironically, the 2016 event was for survivors of sexual assault.

D.J. Hill said Biden got so "handsy" with her, her husband was forced to intervene. Hill told the New York Times that at an event Biden moved his hand from Caruso's shoulder down her lower back, which made her uncomfortable.

Sofie Karasek was photographed in 2016 holding hands and touching foreheads with Biden at the Oscars, where she stood alongside 50 other sexual-assault survivors during Lady Gaga's performance. But Karasek says she believes that Biden violated her personal space. Karasek is also a sexual-assault survivor.

Ally Coll says she was made uncomfortable by Biden's unwanted touching at a 2008 reception. He squeezed her shoulders and complimented her smile for a length of time that made her uncomfortable.

These are not the same kinds of charges Reade made against Joe Biden for sure. But they are very similar to the recent allegations made against Andrew Cuomo. It might explain why Joe Biden is remaining silent on Cuomo.

Do you think?

Who do think is creepier – Biden or Cuomo?

Who do you think is a nicer guy?

