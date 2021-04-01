Cuomo ordered aides to conceal nursing home deaths while he negotiated $4 million book deal

(ZEROHEDGE) – Nearly a dozen women have accused Gov. Andrew Cuomo of sexually inappropriate behavior, including his most recent accuser, Sherry Vill, who said became at least the second woman to accuse Cuomo of kissing her without consent – and she had the receipts.

And as Dems seize upon recent revelations about allegations against Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz to try and change the subject away from Cuomo, who appears likely to hang on at least until the end of his current (and third) term, more reports of nefarious behavior about Cuomo have emerged overnight.

Late yesterday, the NYT reported that the governor was busy trawling for a $4MM deal for a book about Cuomo's "pandemic leadership lessons" while several of his aides were feeding deliberately false data to the DoJ and suppressing a Health Department report that threatened to disclose a far higher number of nursing home deaths. Unsurprisingly, Cuomo's spokespeople denied the report. But there's no denying that Cuomo published "America's Crisis: Leadership Lessons from the COVID-19 Pandemic" in October. Cuomo was working on the book as early as mid-June.

