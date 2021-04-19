A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Derek Chauvin's fate in jury's hands, nation braces for verdict

Attorneys from both sides are seeking to distill 3 weeks of testimony

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 19, 2021 at 7:13pm
(FOX NEWS) -- Attorney's in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin finished closing arguments on Monday following weeks of testimony as the nation braces for a verdict while jurors deliberate.

Attorneys from both sides are seeking to distill three weeks of testimony in order to convince jurors to acquit or convict Chauvin on second- and third-degree murder and manslaughter charges in the death of George Floyd on May 25, 2020. Jurors in Hennepin County District Court first began hearing testimony in the case on March 29.

The deliberations come amid heightened safety concerns after a National Guard and Minneapolis Police Department neighborhood security team was fired upon over the weekend in a drive-by shooting.

Read the full story ›

