|
FEARS OF THE FUTURE
DHS whistleblower says border guards are 'burned out' from Biden policies

Says situation was 'implemented irresponsibly' by people without 'any sense of realism'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 24, 2021 at 6:11pm
(NEW YORK POST) – A Homeland Security whistleblower is offering a glimpse into how officers facing the brunt of the illegal immigration crisis are faring – saying Biden administration policies “were implemented irresponsibly” by people who are removed from the situation on the ground and “do not have any sense of realism.”

In an interview with Fox News‘ Sara Carter on “Hannity” Thursday evening, the unidentified DHS official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, expressed increasing frustration at the federal government’s handling of the situation. “People are just very burned out and there’s not a lot of optimism that it’s going to get better anytime soon,” the unnamed official, a male, told Carter.

The official went on to say that he was frustrated with President Biden’s border policies.

Read the full story ›

