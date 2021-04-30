A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Disney/Pixar casting for its 1st animated transgender character

'She's compassionate, funny, and always has your back'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 30, 2021 at 12:04pm
(CBN) – The same studio that brought you much-loved animated features like Toy Story, The Incredibles, Finding Nemo, and Cars, is now casting for its first transgender character.

Screenrant reports Pixar Animation Studios, a subsidiary of the Walt Disney Company, put out a casting notice in March on Twitter. The notice said Pixar was conducting a casting search for a youth voice-over role for an upcoming animated project.

"The character, Jess, is a 14-year-old transgender girl," the notice read. "She's compassionate, funny, and always has your back."

