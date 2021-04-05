Donald Trump sends Easter greetings, swiping 'Radical Left CRAZIES'

(NEW YORK POST) -- Former President Donald Trump said “Happy Easter” in his own way on Sunday — linking his holiday wishes to his claims of election fraud.
“Happy Easter to ALL, including the Radical Left CRAZIES who rigged our Presidential Election, and want to destroy our Country!” Trump said in a statement.
His remarks come a day after he called for his supporters to boycott the companies like Major League Baseball, Coca Cola, Delta that have criticized Georgia’s Republican-led legislature’s new voting laws. MLB said it was pulling its All-Star game scheduled for this summer in Atlanta.
