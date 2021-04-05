A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Donald Trump sends Easter greetings, swiping 'Radical Left CRAZIES'

'Who rigged our Presidential Election, and want to destroy our Country!​'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 4, 2021 at 9:47pm
(NEW YORK POST) -- Former President Donald Trump said “Happy Easter” in his own way on Sunday — linking his holiday wishes to his claims of election fraud.

“​Happy Easter to ALL, including the Radical Left CRAZIES who rigged our Presidential Election, and want to destroy our Country!​” Trump said in a statement.​

His remarks come a day after he called for his supporters to boycott the companies like Major League Baseball, Coca Cola, Delta that have criticized Georgia’s Republican-led legislature’s new voting laws. ​​MLB said it was pulling ​its All-Star game scheduled for this summer in Atlanta.

