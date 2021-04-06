A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Dow falls nearly 100 points from a record high, S&P 500 breaks 3-day winning streak

Shares of airlines and cruise lines continue their recent gains

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 6, 2021 at 4:08pm
(CNBC) -- U.S. stocks fell from record levels on Tuesday as the recent rally driven by signs of strong economic rebound took a pause.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 100 points, while the S&P 500 traded near the flatline. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite traded 0.2% higher. The blue-chip Dow and the S&P 500 both closed at record highs in the prior session.

Shares of airlines and cruise lines continued their recent gains. United Airlines gained 1.6%, while Delta rose 2.7%. Carnival, Norwegian Cruise Line and Royal Caribbean all traded in the green.

