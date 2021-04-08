My dream is coming true: Trump is coming back!

When Joe Biden took the oath of office to become president – or, should we say, presidential pretender – I was morose.

I was one of the million or so cheerleaders for Donald J. Trump in Washington, D.C., Jan. 5-7 – for what has become known as "the insurrection." Then it was over.

That was not easy to accept. I believe Trump was the greatest president in the history of the United States. That's right! His achievements in four years exceeded that of George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Abraham Lincoln and Ronald Reagan. I loved them all. Reagan changed my politics. But Trump was one of a kind.

So, you can understand my disappointment – and to be replaced by Biden!

This was truly an outrage.

While Trump was the greatest president ever, Biden has been the worst – with a sample size of only three months.

Biden is sullen, his voice hurts my ears, he's cognitively challenged, he's incoherent, he falls a lot – and, worst of all, he's mean. He lies on a grand scale and he's hopelessly immoral.

The worst thing he has ever done is to commit a high crime against America by perpetuating election fraud against the greatest country the world as ever known.

Since the earliest days of the Biden occupation, I have been dreaming, fantasizing and thinking about what might be coming next. Three days after Biden became the Impostor in Chief, it came to me.

Trump is seemingly more popular than ever. He's beloved by ordinary Americans. They know that Joe Biden is simply serving the ruling class he has so loyally served to undo everything Trump put into place. The true uprising he began will not simply fade away. He not only made America great again, he gave America hope again.

So I started noodling around with not only how Trump could regain power, but how he could maximize it, to have more than just four more years as an encore. If it comes to realization, it might be my most serious achievement. So, listen up!

Four days after Biden came to power, I wrote: "What's next? Once we have the House and Senate, we can impeach Joe Biden and Kamala Harris for high crimes and misdemeanors – not phony ones like they had to manufacture against President Trump, but real, weighty crimes.

"That would leave House Speaker Kevin McCarthy as president of the United States – only temporarily. As president, he could appoint anyone in the interim he chose as vice president. He would select Donald J. Trump in early 2023. Then McCarthy, or perhaps Jim Jordan, would resign, leaving Trump as president. After all, who would have more experience and wisdom?"

I warned: "America has much more than Joe Biden and Kamala Harris to worry about. China is a real threat. And so is Big Tech." I wrote, "Nobody but Trump is up to the challenge."

A couple weeks after I wrote this, Steve Bannon, the former chief strategist in the early days of the Trump administration, gave a speech to Boston Republicans that turned into a headline in the Boston Herald.

"Trump is a disrupter, but he has a long-term vision because I absolutely believe in the marrow of my bones that he will be our nominee in 2024," Bannon said at a Lincoln Day Breakfast. "He'll come back to us. We'll have a sweeping victory in 2022, and he'll lead us in 2024."

After Republicans win the House and Senate back, and name Trump as speaker of the House, they could turn the tables on Biden and Kamala and impeach them for "his illegitimate activities of stealing the presidency."

I texted Bannon a message asking if he had read my column.

"I loved it," he said.

Could this be the way this turns out?

Well, since then, there's been some more interest in the idea.

Paul Bedard took up the idea in his recent Washington Examiner column headlined "Trump for speaker."

"And what about former President Donald Trump? Aides said that he is focused on electing friendly Republicans in the 2022 election. And if it helps the GOP regain the majority, there is growing support for installing Trump as House speaker, allowed under House rules," the report said.

Disrn.com's Peter Heck wrote: "Odds are increasing that Donald Trump could be the next speaker of the House." He said Trump could have a "major role in the upcoming 2022 congressional elections, with a potential payoff that would greatly impact the future of President Biden's term in office."

He pointed out that a GOP majority in the House following 2022 could elect Trump speaker.

"House rules allow for the majority to select someone from the outside to serve in the position," wrote Heck.

He said the latest to join the campaign is Ed Martin, president of Phyllis Schlafly Eagles.

Martin told "Secrets": "I'm serious. We need the Trump voters. With the possibility of having Donald Trump as speaker, conservative voter turnout would be through the roof nationwide."

Let's make it a wave. Ride the wave. This is a MAGA moment!

