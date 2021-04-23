Email to the Editor feature returns

WND today announces it is bringing back its longtime Email to the Editor feature as another means for readers to make their voices heard on the news of the day.

Before news sites began offering "comment" sections on each news story or column – about 10 years ago – WND and many other sites had a traditional Letters to the Editor section, just like hard-copy newspapers in days gone by.

While commenting sections offer a quick-and-dirty way to respond to an online article, they lack the care and order of an old-fashioned Letters page.

Email to the Editor provides an opportunity to share cogent, well-crafted letters on any subject, whereas a comment section is meant only to focus on the issue addressed in the story.

Also, as sites like Twitter have proven, slapdash instant commenting can lack logic, civility and respect for what we like to call the "English language." Certainly, an "editor's hand" is a benefit to anyone's writing.

So, enjoy the views of a handful of your fellow WND readers each day, beginning soon. They typically will be linked from one of the two Commentary "blocks" featured on Page 1.

Of course, WND still offers a commenting section on nearly all stories and columns. So, make your voice heard using whichever method you'd like. We've a country to save.

Help us restart Email to the Editor by sending your submissions to [email protected]

