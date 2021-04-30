A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Experian API exposed credit scores of most Americans

Same weakness may be present at countless other lending websites

Published April 30, 2021 at 3:57pm
(KREBS ON SECURITY) – Big-three consumer credit bureau Experian just fixed a weakness with a partner website that let anyone look up the credit score of tens of millions of Americans just by supplying their name and mailing address, KrebsOnSecurity has learned. Experian says it has plugged the data leak, but the researcher who reported the finding says he fears the same weakness may be present at countless other lending websites that work with the credit bureau.

Bill Demirkapi, an independent security researcher who’s currently a sophomore at the Rochester Institute of Technology, said he discovered the data exposure while shopping around for student loan vendors online.

Demirkapi encountered one lender’s site that offered to check his loan eligibility by entering his name, address and date of birth. Peering at the code behind this lookup page, he was able to see it invoked an Experian Application Programming Interface or API – a capability that allows lenders to automate queries for FICO credit scores from the credit bureau.

Read the full story ›

