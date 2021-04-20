A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Experts disagree on legality of university vaccine mandates

Some colleges show inconsistencies surrounding COVID shots

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 19, 2021 at 9:34pm
(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- Universities have announced plans to require students to get the COVID vaccine to return to in-person learning in the fall.

But legal experts disagree about the legality of the mandates.

“HIPAA restricts their authority to require disclosure of health details,” Robert Destro, a law professor at the Catholic University of America, told The College Fix in an email. “There may also be [Americans with Disabilities Act] issues for those whose health would not permit vaccination, and religious freedom issues for those with moral issues with either taking a vaccination or in the manner in which it was produced.”

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
