Experts disagree on legality of university vaccine mandates

(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- Universities have announced plans to require students to get the COVID vaccine to return to in-person learning in the fall.

But legal experts disagree about the legality of the mandates.

“HIPAA restricts their authority to require disclosure of health details,” Robert Destro, a law professor at the Catholic University of America, told The College Fix in an email. “There may also be [Americans with Disabilities Act] issues for those whose health would not permit vaccination, and religious freedom issues for those with moral issues with either taking a vaccination or in the manner in which it was produced.”

