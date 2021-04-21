A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Explosive demand for vacation rentals makes property managers a hot commodity

'I was shocked by how many bookings it got me'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 20, 2021 at 8:15pm
(CNBC) -- Vacasa, which helps hosts not only list but manage their rental homes, is thinking about becoming a publicly traded stock, multiple sources told CNBC, looking to take advantage of an expected recovery in the vacation business as Covid vaccinations accelerate in the U.S. and federal and state governments lift virus mitigation measures.

The Portland, Oregon-based company is considering an initial public offering, a direct listing, or merging with a SPAC, special purpose acquisition company, those sources said.

In a CNBC interview, Vacasa CEO Matt Roberts said “no comment” to questions about whether the company is planning go public. However, he did talk about Vacasa’s future from a business standpoint, saying the company expects to “generate more than $1.25 billion in gross bookings, an all-time high for us,” in 2021. That’s about double 2019, which closed out before the coronavirus pandemic decimated the travel industry.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







