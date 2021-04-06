Facebook 'corrects' woman's complaint vaccine 'is killing me,' then she dies

Facebook, which routinely adds its editorial comments to posts with which it disagrees, recently "fact-checked" a woman's complaint about her reaction to a coronavirus vaccine.

Desiree Penrod, 25, said on Facebook after getting vaccinated in early March: "The vaccine is killing me today. My arm hurts, beyond exhausted, headache, stomach cramps and earaches."

Penrod also posted: "Multiple people told me that I looked pale today. Yesterday, I was fine but today it's taking its toll on me."

Facebook, citing the World Health Organization, added a disclaimer to a post by Penrose, "COVID-19 vaccines go through many tests for safety and effectiveness before they're approved."

A week later, Penrod died. Her obituary said she "passed away unexpectedly."

Facebook's editorial comment citing the WHO provided a link to the international organization, whose investigation into the origin of COVID-19 has been criticized because of China's control of it.

Reporter Adan Salazar at Infowars noted, "Previous posts by Penrod appear to show she was experiencing seizures prior to vaccination and was likely not a good candidate to receive the vaccine due to her medical issues."

