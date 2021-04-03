A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
PAN-DEMONIUM
Finland forced to end lockdown after measures deemed 'unconstitutional'

Prime Minister Sanna Marin backs off on locking down cities amid pandemic

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 3, 2021 at 5:54pm
(NEON NETTLE) – Finland has been forced to end its plans to place major cities in lockdown after the measures were deemed "unconstitutional."

The Finnish government has withdrawn a proposal to impose strict lockdowns across five cities, including the nation's capital Helsinki. The plans involved forcing city-dwelling residents to stay inside their homes.

Prime Minister Sanna Marin backed off on the plans after accepting the measures were deemed illegal by the country's constitutional law committee.

