Finland forced to end lockdown after measures deemed 'unconstitutional'

(NEON NETTLE) – Finland has been forced to end its plans to place major cities in lockdown after the measures were deemed "unconstitutional."
The Finnish government has withdrawn a proposal to impose strict lockdowns across five cities, including the nation's capital Helsinki. The plans involved forcing city-dwelling residents to stay inside their homes.
Prime Minister Sanna Marin backed off on the plans after accepting the measures were deemed illegal by the country's constitutional law committee.
