Flashback: Biden says to 'fire two blasts' from shotgun to ward off intruders

By Mary Rose Corkery

Daily Caller News Foundation

President Joe Biden advised purchasing a double-barrel shotgun for protection and to ward off intruders during a 2013 interview.

“If you wanna protect yourself, get a double-barrel shotgun, have the shells of 12-gauge shotgun and I promise you, as I told my wife — we live in an area that’s wooded and somewhat secluded — I said Jill, if there’s ever a problem, just walk out on the balcony here or walk out, put that double-barrel shotgun and fire two blasts outside the house,” Biden said during a question and answer session with Parents Magazine on proposals from former President Barack Obama’s administration to lower gun violence.

TRENDING: Had Obama not played the race card, George Floyd might be alive

Biden announced executive action over gun control from the White House on Thursday following several recent shootings across the country, including one in Boulder, Colorado and shootings at three massage parlors across Atlanta, Georgia.

The administration announced several action items Thursday over “the gun violence public health epidemic,” according to a White House Fact Sheet. The actions include a 60-day-deadline for the Justice Department (DOJ) to release “model ‘red flag’ legislation for states,” and a 30-day-deadline for the DOJ to release a proposal aimed at helping to halt the increase in “ghost-guns.”

WATCH:

Does Biden remember his "fire two blasts" advice for warding off intruders? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 13% (1 Votes) 87% (7 Votes)

The president said the executive actions are insufficient and urged Congress to pass a set of gun control bills.

“I promise you whoever coming in is not gonna — you don’t need an AR-15. It’s harder to aim, it’s harder to use and in fact you don’t need 30 rounds to protect yourself. Buy a shotgun, buy a shotgun,” Biden said in 2013.

WATCH:

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!