A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
PoliticsDCNF
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Flashback: Biden says to 'fire two blasts' from shotgun to ward off intruders

'Buy a shotgun, buy a shotgun'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 9, 2021 at 9:14pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

By Mary Rose Corkery
Daily Caller News Foundation

President Joe Biden advised purchasing a double-barrel shotgun for protection and to ward off intruders during a 2013 interview.

“If you wanna protect yourself, get a double-barrel shotgun, have the shells of 12-gauge shotgun and I promise you, as I told my wife — we live in an area that’s wooded and somewhat secluded — I said Jill, if there’s ever a problem, just walk out on the balcony here or walk out, put that double-barrel shotgun and fire two blasts outside the house,” Biden said during a question and answer session with Parents Magazine on proposals from former President Barack Obama’s administration to lower gun violence.

TRENDING: Had Obama not played the race card, George Floyd might be alive

Biden announced executive action over gun control from the White House on Thursday following several recent shootings across the country, including one in Boulder, Colorado and shootings at three massage parlors across Atlanta, Georgia.

The administration announced several action items Thursday over “the gun violence public health epidemic,” according to a White House Fact Sheet. The actions include a 60-day-deadline for the Justice Department (DOJ) to release “model ‘red flag’ legislation for states,” and a 30-day-deadline for the DOJ to release a proposal aimed at helping to halt the increase in “ghost-guns.”

WATCH:

Does Biden remember his "fire two blasts" advice for warding off intruders?

The president said the executive actions are insufficient and urged Congress to pass a set of gun control bills.

“I promise you whoever coming in is not gonna — you don’t need an AR-15. It’s harder to aim, it’s harder to use and in fact you don’t need 30 rounds to protect yourself. Buy a shotgun, buy a shotgun,” Biden said in 2013.

WATCH:

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Flashback: Biden says to 'fire two blasts' from shotgun to ward off intruders
Sasse: Biden scared to tell progressives Supreme Court influence operation will fail
Brits at pubs will have to register on government tracking app
Hikers evacuated as Iceland volcano unleashes new lava stream
Mall vacancy rate hits another record high
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×