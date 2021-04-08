Florida Senate passes college 'Intellectual Freedom and Viewpoint Diversity' bill

(DAILY CALLER) – A new bill protecting “intellectual freedom and viewpoint diversity” in public colleges and universities in Florida was passed Wednesday by the Florida state Senate.

The House Bill 233 was passed on a 23-15 vote and has already been sent to Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Tampa Bay Times reported. The legislation will require post-secondary educational institutions to survey students, faculty and staff about their political views and prohibit universities from limiting speech that “may be uncomfortable, disagreeable or offensive,” according to the document.

The bill mandates Florida College System’s institutions to conduct “annual assessments of the intellectual freedom and viewpoint diversity” which should determine the “extent to which competing ideas and perspectives are presented and members of the university community… feel free to express their beliefs,” the bill reads.

