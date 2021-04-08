A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
EducationBRAVE NEW SCHOOLS
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Florida Senate passes college 'Intellectual Freedom and Viewpoint Diversity' bill

Prohibits limiting speech that 'may be uncomfortable, disagreeable or offensive'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 8, 2021 at 12:33pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(DAILY CALLER) – A new bill protecting “intellectual freedom and viewpoint diversity” in public colleges and universities in Florida was passed Wednesday by the Florida state Senate.

The House Bill 233 was passed on a 23-15 vote and has already been sent to Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Tampa Bay Times reported. The legislation will require post-secondary educational institutions to survey students, faculty and staff about their political views and prohibit universities from limiting speech that “may be uncomfortable, disagreeable or offensive,” according to the document.

The bill mandates Florida College System’s institutions to conduct “annual assessments of the intellectual freedom and viewpoint diversity” which should determine the “extent to which competing ideas and perspectives are presented and members of the university community… feel free to express their beliefs,” the bill reads.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Biden's ATF pick pushed 'dubious' claim that helicopters were shot down
Florida Senate passes college 'Intellectual Freedom and Viewpoint Diversity' bill
Christian university takes on voting irregularities
What is anti-racism program actually teaching K-12 students?
Discarded masks causing major environmental crisis
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×