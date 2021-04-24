In France, Tunisian screaming 'Allah akbar' stabs female police employee to death

(RAIR FOUNDATION) – A French policewoman was stabbed to death in the neck at a train station southwest of Paris by 36-year-old Djamel G, a Muslim migrant from Tunisia. Security forces shot the Muslim who shouted “Allah Akbar” while slaughtering the woman.

The attack took place in the entrance area of the station at around 2:20 pm. The 49-year-old woman, Stéphanie, an administrative assistant and mother of two returning from a lunch break, was stabbed in the throat twice and died of her wounds shortly afterward.

The terrorist from Tunisia came to France illegally in 2009 but obtained residency in 2019. According to police, he was unknown to security services. He had just moved to Rambouillet and had previously worked as a delivery driver. He had a Temporary Residence Card valid until December 25, 2021.

