Franklin Graham: 'God's judgment is coming'

"God's judgment is coming," warns Franklin Graham, the CEO of the worldwide Christian ministry Samaritan's Purse.

He was interviewed on "Todd Starnes Radio Show" on Thursday.

"What's happened politically in our country is a disgrace, what took place in the last election. It's wrong but it's happened. But I just believe that the only hope for our nation is God," he said.

Starnes, a nationally syndicated radio host, had asked Graham, who also is CEO of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, how a divided nation can unite again.

Graham pointed to prayer.

"Christians need to get on their knees and pray that God would intervene and somehow save this nation or give us more time because I believe God's judgment is coming," he said.

He condemned the Democrats' move to add four justices to the Supreme Court, which is widely viewed as an attempt to shift the court to the left.

"We just need to pray that God will intervene and stop them from doing this," Graham told Starnes.

"It just seems like the whole country is upside down right now. We just need to pray that not only will God bring his voice … but that people would listen to him and seek His face and call on Him because our country is in great trouble."

He pointed to God's sovereignty amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We see the whole world, nation after nation, shut down, and it’s just frightening when you see what’s taking place, but at the same time, I’ve read the last pages of history," Graham said. "I know what God is going to do and His Son is coming back and he’s going to establish his kingdom here on this earth."

Graham spoke at state capitols in the runup to the 2016 presidential election, calling on Americans to return to God. He plans another tour that will begin later this year

His interview was posted on the ToddStarnes.com website, beginning at about the 40-minute mark.

