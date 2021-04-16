Frat house rallies to pay off mortgage for woman who cooked for them for 14 years

(UPLIFTING TODAY) – Jessie Hamilton was like a second mother to the boys in the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity at Louisiana State University.

Hamilton started at the frat house in 1982, and the single mother of three had to get up every morning at 4:00 to get to the house in time to make the boys their breakfast.

In between lunch and dinner, she would make grocery store runs, or even drive the boys to doctor appointments, all while providing a listening ear and motherly love and advice.

