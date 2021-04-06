Gaetz's alleged extorter confirms he wanted $25 million, denies shakedown

(FOX NEWS) -- Bob Kent, one of the men Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., claims was behind an extortion attempt in connection with allegations of sexual misconduct involving underage girls, admits that he asked Gaetz’s father for $25 million — but insists it was not extortion.

In an interview on SiriusXM’s The Michael Smerconish Program Monday, Kent said he needed money to help locate missing FBI agent Robert Levinson and he had heard that Gaetz was under investigation, so he saw an opportunity that could be mutually beneficial.

"Matt Gaetz is in need of good publicity, and I’m in need of $25 million to rescue Robert Levinson," Kent said.

Read the full story ›