A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
FaithTESTING THE FAITH
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Gavin Newsom abandons church singing ban after Supreme Court rebukes him 5 times

Restrictions went from 'mandatory' to 'strongly recommended'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 29, 2021 at 1:11pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(LIFENEWS) – Governor Gavin Newsom suddenly abandoned his 10-month old COVID-19 singing ban on churches last Friday, in response to a series of court losses before the U.S. Supreme Court. The governor had already abandoned mandating church capacity limits several weeks ago after justices rebuked the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals and the Governor for continuing to violate the religious liberty rights of churches by imposing pandemic regulations favoring secular businesses and services.

“This is the fifth time the Court has summarily rejected the Ninth Circuit’s analysis of California’s COVID restrictions on religious exercise,” The U.S. Supreme Court wrote in a 5 to 4 decision on Tandon v. Newsom April 9, 2021.

Newsom’s Covid-19 website now says religious service capacity limits and singing restrictions are “strongly recommended,” not “mandatory.” “In response to recent judicial rulings, effective immediately, location and capacity limits on places of worship are not mandatory but are strongly recommended. Additionally, the restrictions on indoor singing and chanting are recommended only, and are consistent with the recommendations in the guidance on gatherings,” the website reads under the heading, “Places of worship and cultural ceremonies – updated April 23, 2021.”

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Gavin Newsom abandons church singing ban after Supreme Court rebukes him 5 times
Agitators get dirty to push institutional racism in Texas's No. 1 school district
University's COVID policy could allow students to make an 'A' while doing less than half their work
Washington governor signs laws that mandates abortion coverage for student health plans
UT-Austin creates alternative marching band for those who refuse to play 'Eyes of Texas'
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×