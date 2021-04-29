Gavin Newsom abandons church singing ban after Supreme Court rebukes him 5 times

(LIFENEWS) – Governor Gavin Newsom suddenly abandoned his 10-month old COVID-19 singing ban on churches last Friday, in response to a series of court losses before the U.S. Supreme Court. The governor had already abandoned mandating church capacity limits several weeks ago after justices rebuked the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals and the Governor for continuing to violate the religious liberty rights of churches by imposing pandemic regulations favoring secular businesses and services.

“This is the fifth time the Court has summarily rejected the Ninth Circuit’s analysis of California’s COVID restrictions on religious exercise,” The U.S. Supreme Court wrote in a 5 to 4 decision on Tandon v. Newsom April 9, 2021.

Newsom’s Covid-19 website now says religious service capacity limits and singing restrictions are “strongly recommended,” not “mandatory.” “In response to recent judicial rulings, effective immediately, location and capacity limits on places of worship are not mandatory but are strongly recommended. Additionally, the restrictions on indoor singing and chanting are recommended only, and are consistent with the recommendations in the guidance on gatherings,” the website reads under the heading, “Places of worship and cultural ceremonies – updated April 23, 2021.”

Read the full story ›