A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
DiversionsANARCHY IN AMERICA
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

George Floyd Autonomous Zone issues 'Rules for White People'

Area begins to resemble a religious cult encampment

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 23, 2021 at 11:48am
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(SUMMIT NEWS) – The ‘George Floyd Autonomous Zone’ in Minneapolis has issued a list of ‘rules for white people’ that they have to abide by in order to enter the area. The zone has popped up around the area that Floyd died and has come to resemble something akin to a religious cult encampment. Apparently, baptisms, miracles and other spiritual events can be witnessed on a regular basis.

However, entering the area as a white person comes with potential risks if you make the mistake of behaving in a “problematic” manner.

All visitors are asked to wear face masks and act with “humility,” but a lengthier list of rules for white people explains how they will be treated differently.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Sweet tooth could lead to heart disease, death in middle age
1,500 Orthodox Jewish rabbis condemn J-Street for 'anti-Semitic double standard'
Christian university faculty revolt after board votes to affirm biblical view of sexuality
Counter-Vatican conference will expose Marxist Great Reset agenda
12 universities in Maryland mandate vaccines for ALL students, faculty
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×