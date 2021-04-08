'Get out!' Health police loudly shouted out of restaurant in yet another fearless revolt

In the second case from this past weekend, video shows health authorities being booted of a building courtesy of loud shouting from people objecting to their presence.

The latest confrontation took place at the Corduroy restaurant in Vancouver, British Columbia, which allegedly was at odds with the current COVID-19 safety guidelines banning indoor dining in the Canadian province.

The video depicts two health inspectors speaking with the restaurant's owner, Rebecca Matthews. No one inside the eatery appeared to be wearing face masks, except for the government officials.

"Who do you work for?" Matthews asked the inspectors.

"You see the signs on the door there," she continued. "You understand what you're doing here? You're trespassing on my private property."

The health inspector didn't agree he was trespassing, and that's when the crowd at the restaurant began chanting in unison, "Get out! Get out!"

The authorities departed, but according to CTV, officials ordered the restaurant to fully close.

"I'm frustrated at the behavior here," health minister Adrianm Dix told CTV. "The behavior is what's in question here, and there's no illusion. No one misunderstands the rules. Indoor dining is not allowed right now in British Columbia."

Matthews made no mention of the forced closure in a comment on Instagram, merely stating they had run out of food and would reopen this week.

"What a roller coaster the last two days," Matthews wrote. "We appreciate all the support and understand the backlash. This last year has been incredibly difficult for us all. We have sold out of food and decided to close tonight and tomorrow to celebrate Easter with our little fam. Back open Tuesday at 4pm!"

He stance is being applauded by Townhall columnist Scott Morefield, who posted a clip of the incident, with the message, "This is what it's going to take in many areas – mass civil disobedience. What a beautiful sight!"

This is what it’s going to take in many areas - mass civil disobedience. What a beautiful sight! pic.twitter.com/HxgRQeb3Yh — Scott Morefield (@SKMorefield) April 7, 2021

The incident took place the same weekend that a Christian pastor passionately kicked out police and health inspectors from a Passover service commemorating the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ, as WND reported.

"Out!" shouted Artur Pawlowski, pastor of the Cave of Adullam Church in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. "Nazis are not welcome here! Do not come back you Nazi psychopaths. Unbelievable sick, evil people. Intimidating people in a church during the Passover! You Gestapo, Nazi, communist fascists! Don't you dare come back here!"

"Can you imagine those psychopaths? Passover. The holiest Christian festival of the year and they're coming to intimidate Christians during the holiest festival? Unbelievable. What is wrong with those sick psychopaths. It's beyond me. How dare they," he continued.

Officials who were present included a woman wearing a jacket bearing the title "Public Health Inspector" as well as seven police officers, many of them armed, apparently to discuss COVID-related health restrictions.

But every time the woman wearing the public-health-inspector jacket attempted too speak, she was interrupted by Pawlowski.

"Please get out, get out of this property, immediately get out," he told the officers as they stood on a staircase at the entryway to the church.

His voice became louder as officials did not appear eager to leave.

"I don't want to hear a word. Out! Out! Out of this property immediately, until you come back with a warrant – out!"

The authorities eventually departed sheepishly as Pawlowski continued berating them and recording the incident on a smart phone.

"Unbelievable, we're living in a total takeover of the government with their thugs, goons, the brown shirts, the Gestapo wannabe dictators," Pawlowski said. "Coming to the church armed with guns and tasers and handcuffs to intimidate during Passover celebration? Well I guess that's what it is, they want to enslave us all like the Egyptians did. They want to be the Pharaohs of today, that's what they're doing. Unbelievable. People, if you don't stand up, wake up, I don't know what will happen tomorrow."

Pawlowski is a Canadian pastor of Polish origin, known for lively sermons against abortion, homosexual rights, Shariah law and recently, COVID-19 restrictions.

