Who gets 'credit' for sparking the pandemic?

Peter Navarro has a good track record.

As a prognosticator, he is always on target.

Especially so when the subject is China. He's an expert on China.

Narrarro, who was an assistant to President Donald Trump, is pointing fingers at Dr. Anthony Fauci of the National Institutes of Health as having "significant responsibility" for the global pandemic that killed over 500,000 Americans, caused tens of millions of Americans to join unemployment lines and squandered trillions of dollars in wealth from the American economy.

It's a textbook case of Occam's razor, writes Navarro: "If a deadly virus pops up within several kilometers of the only bio-weapons lab in Asia, the simplest explanation, according to Occam's razor, is usually the right one. Ergo, SARS-CoV-2 came from the Wuhan lab."

Furthermore, in 2017, Dr. Fauci and his NIH colleague Dr. Francis Collins re-authorized the use of so-called gain-of-function research inside China's Wuhan lab. They overturned a 2014 decision by Barack Obama to restrict such experiments because of their inherent danger. Gain-of-function is a genetic engineering tool that improves the ability of a virus to gain or spread in a pandemic.

But that's not all, unfortunately, for the case against Dr. Fauci. His NIH funneled U.S. taxpayer dollars, at least $7 million, into the Wuhan lab through Peter Dasak, who bragged about genetically engineering viruses at the facility.

It's becoming a more popular theory all the time.

CNN's Sanjay Gupta just broke with his network and now officially backs the "informed" theory of former CDC Director Robert Redfield that COVID escaped from the Wuhan lab as the "simplest explanation."

Why did Gupta opt for Redfield's theory?

"He's an experienced virologist," he said. "He was also head of the CDC at the time this was happening, which means that in addition to everything that we know, he had access to raw data and raw intelligence that was coming out of China," Gupta told Mediaite's The Interview podcast. "My point is that it's a much more informed sort of thing for him to be saying than for anybody who may have expertise in virology, because he has a lot more knowledge and information that he has that maybe he can't share, but is informing his opinion."

There's one party that resents this theory more than any other – China. Beijing prefers placing the blame on a "wet market" in Wuhan, where live animals could have transmitted the virus to humans.

Gupta, again, found that theory wanting for lack of evidence – and a convenient excuse for China.

The United States, the European Union and other Western countries have all called for China to give "full access" to independent experts to all data about the original outbreak in late 2019. In January, then-Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called on the World Health Organization to fully investigate the possibility that the COVID-19 virus accidentally escaped from the Wuhan lab as he revealed new intelligence he said raised troubling questions.

"Beijing continues today to withhold vital information that scientists need to protect the world from this deadly virus, and the next one," Pompeo said.

Among the new intel he cited included a claim that researchers at the lab fell ill in the fall of 2019 with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, that scientists there were working with a bat coronavirus that is 96.2% similar genetically to the virus that causes COVID, and that the lab has secret links to the Chinese military.

So who are the most likely players to get credit or blame for having their fingerprints one the pandemic?

Fauci and China.

Navarro may have been the first to see it, but it's now more than a raging theory.

But is it unthinkable?

I've only laid out the undeniable facts here. What do you think? Is there any better explanation?

