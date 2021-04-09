A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
DiversionsTHE ANIMAL KINGDOM
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Giant water monitor lizard wanders into 7-Eleven, climbs shelves

Species is among largest reptiles in the world

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 9, 2021 at 1:05pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(UPI) – A customer at a convenience store in Thailand captured video of the unusual scene that unfolded when a gigantic lizard wandered into the store and climbed the shelves.

Jejene Narumpa posted photos and video to Facebook showing the lizard, believed to be a water monitor, browsing the aisles at the 7-Eleven store before climbing the shelves, knocking numerous products to the ground. It was unclear where the 7-Eleven store is located or how the lizard was eventually removed from the business.

Water monitors are common in Thailand and are known as some of the largest reptiles in the world.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Black student responsible for racist graffiti at American college
Now CNN is trying to cancel 'chop suey' font
Giant water monitor lizard wanders into 7-Eleven, climbs shelves
Woman who had the world's longest fingernails cuts them after nearly 30 years
Two-time baby killer among trans prisoners moved to women's jail
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×