Governor signs law allowing Ten Commandments in schools



The governor of North Dakota has signed a bill to allow the display of the Ten Commandments in schools.

Republican Gov. Doug Burgum said schools in the state now are authorized to develop a policy for the "proper display" of any religious objects or documents.

"This law supports local control and gives school districts full control over whether to display any religious objects or documents," he said.

Lawmakers – by wide margins – approved the plan in the state House and Senate after adding provisions concerning the display "alongside other historical documents."

Courts across the country have allowed such displays of a variety of nationally significant documents, but the North Dakota School Boards Association has fought the plan, warning of lawsuits.

Supporters of the bill, including sponsor Sen. Janne Myrdal of Edinburg, said the threats should not prevent lawmakers from doing what they know is right.

The bill was approved 76-16 in the House and 39-8 in the Senate.

It provides immunity for boards, teachers and administrators from lawsuits, but lawyers said the provision might not be a shield in federal cases.

