Guns-at-church bill goes to state Senate floor

Would allow people with concealed weapons licenses to pack heat in school-attached churches

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 20, 2021 at 9:32pm
(WJXT) -- TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – An effort to allow people to carry guns at churches that share locations with schools is going to the Senate floor.

The Rules Committee on Tuesday approved a measure (HB 259) that would allow people with concealed weapons licenses to bring guns on properties shared by churches and schools.

Florida law generally allows people to carry concealed weapons at churches, synagogues, mosques and other religious institutions, but it bars being armed on school properties. That leads to people being prevented from carrying guns on properties shared by religious institutions and schools.

Read the full story ›

