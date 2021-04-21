Guns-at-church bill goes to state Senate floor

(WJXT) -- TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – An effort to allow people to carry guns at churches that share locations with schools is going to the Senate floor.

The Rules Committee on Tuesday approved a measure (HB 259) that would allow people with concealed weapons licenses to bring guns on properties shared by churches and schools.

Florida law generally allows people to carry concealed weapons at churches, synagogues, mosques and other religious institutions, but it bars being armed on school properties. That leads to people being prevented from carrying guns on properties shared by religious institutions and schools.

