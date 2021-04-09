A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HealthTHE LEFT, UNHINGED
Harvard Medical School doctors advocate race-based discrimination to favor minorities

Call it 'medical restitution'

By WND News Services
Published April 9, 2021 at 4:01pm
(AMERICAN THINKER) – Ruling class members are starting to state out loud the heretofore tacit punitive anti-White discrimination they seek in order to atone for "structural racism." Two professors at Harvard Medical School, Drs. Bram Wispelwey and Michelle Morse, have published an open call for racial discrimination in the delivery of medical services in the name of remedying "structural racism." The article, titled "An Antiracist Agenda for Medicine," has attracted criticism from conservatives, but so far no rebuke from Harvard Medical School or Brigham and Women's Hospital, the Harvard-affiliated hospital, where they practice.

The authors openly state that they are drawing on "Critical Race Theory" and advocate for reparations paid to (all? Including Barack Obama and Kamala Harris, both of whose Black ancestors were slave-owners) Blacks, but they see that measure as insufficient. They want open discrimination against Whites (and maybe Asians) in order to favor Blacks and what they call "Latinx" (a patronizing label favored by progressives but shunned by most Hispanics).

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
